Cal Fire issues outdoor burning ban for San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Cal Fire on Friday announced the suspension of all outdoor opening burning within San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties due to the current fire conditions in Northern California.

The burn suspension – which goes into effect Friday, Sept. 3 at noon – applies to all outdoor burning including campfires, warming fires, and ceremonial fires.

Additionally, Cal Fire is asking residents to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100-feet of defensible space around every home.

Cal Fire crews continue to battle several fires statewide, including the Caldor and Dixie Fires in Northern California.