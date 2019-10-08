Cal Fire prepares for extreme fire dangers during PG&E shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E has announced that power will be shut off starting early Wednesday morning across 34 counties of Northern and Central California due to extreme fire danger.

Cal Fire joined KRON4 to discuss the weather conditions over the next few days as the Red Flag Warning is in effect.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean encourages everyone to not be complacent and be prepared as the strong winds and dry weather are expected.

McLean says all vegetation will be receptive to fire, therefore, it’s important to be careful.

Nearly all 21 Cal Fire units across California are located in areas impacted by a Red Flag Warning, according to McLean.

Cal Fire crews will be heavily staffed and prepared to respond at a moment’s notice.

McLean says they are brought all available firefighters back on duty and have fully stocked equipment.

The Red Flag Warning is impacting the North Bay Mountains and valleys, and East Bay Hills and valleys.

For more information about being prepared for a wildfire, go to readyforwildfire.org.