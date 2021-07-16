Small plane carrying 3 crashes in Napa vineyard

ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) — A small plane crashed in a vineyard, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday morning.

A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza clipped trees while the pilot was trying to execute a missed approach at Angwin Airport-Parrett Field at around 8:40 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA will release the aircraft tail number after investigators verify it at the scene.

Officials won’t share what happened to the pilot or two passengers who were on the plane at the time of the crash around 8:40 a.m.

It crashed just south of the Angwin airport, where the sheriff’s office is on scene with Cal Fire, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

