CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a brush fire near Interstate-80 and Lynch Road in Cordelia on Wednesday afternoon, dubbed the Red Fire. It is approximately two acres in size and is 50% contained, Cal Fire said.

It was the second fire that broke out in Solano County on Wednesday. The Herman Fire has burned 100 acres and prompted road closures in Benicia.

The Red Fire is north of the Hiddenbrooke Golf Club Cal Fire advises anyone driving in the area of the fire to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay turned for updates.