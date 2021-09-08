Cal Fire responds to series of brush fires in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire crews responded to a series of brush fires throughout Sonoma County earlier this week, officials said.

Around 8:10 p.m. Monday night, firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, along with local agencies in Sonoma County, responded to multiple brush fires in the Healdsburg area.

Crews were initially sent to a reported brush fire off Bailhache Avenue followed by additional fires located north and west of Healdsburg.

The final fire was reported off West Dry Creek Road just before 10 p.m.

By 11:30 p.m., 15 fires were located and contained after burning about six acres. The largest fire of the night was located off Chiquita Road and burned about two acres.

At the peak of the firefighting efforts, about 80 fire personnel were assigned to the fires, including 20 fire engines, six water tenders and three bulldozers.

Crews remained in the area Tuesday to monitor for hot spots.

Each fire within this incident is under investigation and authorities say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the fires is encouraged to contact the Cal Fire tip line at (800) 468-4408.