Cal Fire suspends burn permits to prevent wildfires

Cal Fire on Monday will suspend burn permits in 6 counties to prevent wildfires.

In the Bay Area, those counties include Solano, Sonoma, Napa, and Lake Counties.

The suspension bans anyone from burning landscape debris like branches and leaves outside.

Also a reminder for people in Sonoma County – today is also the deadline for property owners to have enough defensive space.

The space around the property gives firefighters a cushion to save homes.

Cal Fire is concerned about this summer after a rainy winter.

Grasses have been growing and when they dry out and die, they can easily catch fire, which is why officials started defensible space inspections in Sonoma County.

The fire marshal says they expect to have 3,500 properties inspected in the next few weeks.

Homeowners who ignore the advice of inspectors could face fines of $1,000 or more.

