Cal football player tests positive for COVID-19

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Cal football player has tested positive for COVID-19, Cal Athletics announced Wednesday.
This marks the first positive test within the football program since the start of daily testing in the beginning of October.
At this time, the student-athlete who tested positive is asymptomatic, officials say.
Cal Athletics is following recommendations from University Health Services Infection Control and Berkeley Public Health on contact tracing, quarantining, symptom monitoring and treatment.
Several other players did not practice Wednesday as a precautionary measure contact tracing is being completed.
Since student-athlete testing began in early June, Cal Athletics has conducted 3,547 tests with 20 positive results.
