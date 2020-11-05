Cal football player tests positive for COVID-19

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: An aerial drone view of California Memorial Stadium at U.C. Berkeley on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. U.C. Berkeley announced plans on Tuesday to move to online education for the start of the school’s fall semester due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Cal football player has tested positive for COVID-19, Cal Athletics announced Wednesday.

This marks the first positive test within the football program since the start of daily testing in the beginning of October.

At this time, the student-athlete who tested positive is asymptomatic, officials say.

Statement from Cal Athletics:

Cal Athletics is following recommendations from University Health Services Infection Control and Berkeley Public Health on contact tracing, quarantining, symptom monitoring and treatment.

Several other players did not practice Wednesday as a precautionary measure contact tracing is being completed.

Since student-athlete testing began in early June, Cal Athletics has conducted 3,547 tests with 20 positive results.

