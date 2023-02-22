SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — California High School in San Ramon was placed under lockdown on Wednesday due to a violent threat, according to an alert sent out by the local school district. San Ramon Police Department officers and drones searched the campus and found nothing suspicious, SRPD said.

Police responded to the threat and are still on campus and in surrounding areas to investigate. The campus, located at 9870 Broadmoor Drive, is locked, lights are out, and students and staff members are out of sight.

Visitors and parents are not allowed on campus while it is locked down. Students may be released later than usual because of the incident, the school district said. Police will remain on campus until students are gone.

SRPD will continue to update the situation. Stick with KRON4 for the latest.