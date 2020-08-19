Cal ISO revises Flex Alert to begin earlier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator is asking Californians to conserve energy use earlier than a typical Flex Alert as the state’s heat wave goes into its sixth day.

In a statement, Cal ISO said the statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said operators are expecting demand on the system to come in high, particularly in the mid-afternon hours.

Cal ISO added that rotating power outages are still possible if system conditions do not improve.

Thankfully, expected outages on Monday and Tuesday were prevented due to people using less electricity during peak times in the afternoon and early evening (3-10 p.m.).

Everyone is advised to do the following from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. :

Set AC thermostats to 78 degrees if health permits

Defer use of major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

