Cal ISO revises Flex Alert to begin earlier

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator is asking Californians to conserve energy use earlier than a typical Flex Alert as the state’s heat wave goes into its sixth day.

In a statement, Cal ISO said the statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said operators are expecting demand on the system to come in high, particularly in the mid-afternon hours.

Cal ISO added that rotating power outages are still possible if system conditions do not improve.

Thankfully, expected outages on Monday and Tuesday were prevented due to people using less electricity during peak times in the afternoon and early evening (3-10 p.m.).

Everyone is advised to do the following from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. :

  • Set AC thermostats to 78 degrees if health permits
  • Defer use of major appliances
  • Turn off unnecessary lights
  • Unplug unused electrical devices
  • Close blinds and drapes
  • Use fans when possible
  • Limit time the refrigerator door is open

You can learn more on Flex Alerts here.

>> Track the latest weather updates in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News