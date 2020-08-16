California ISO says no power outages on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) says they’re not planning for any power outages on Saturday, despite PG&E warnings.

California ISO says the grid is not in danger of running out of power.

“We’re optimistic that we can avoid any power outages,” spokesperson Anne F. Gonzales said.

Friday night’s outages were due to plants being off-line, increasing demand due to the heat, and cloud coverage in SoCal that affected solar farms.

“PG&E says we must conserve energy over the next few days during this heatwave,” according to a statement by PG&E. They won’t be releasing any more details on Saturday.

