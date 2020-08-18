Cal ISO warns customers of power outages Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is strongly encouraging consumers to conserve energy to prevent power outages.

Cal ISO posted to Twitter after declaring a Stage 2 emergency.

#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency, with #poweroutages imminent. Consumers are strongly urged to conserve now. Follow energy saving guidelines on https://t.co/VB7dql84XI. — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy during extremely hot weather, according to the ISO.

The ISO asks consumers to conserve energy by following these tips:

Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher

Cool with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening

