Cal ISO warns customers of power outages Tuesday

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is strongly encouraging consumers to conserve energy to prevent power outages.

Cal ISO posted to Twitter after declaring a Stage 2 emergency.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy during extremely hot weather, according to the ISO.

The ISO asks consumers to conserve energy by following these tips:

  • Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher
  • Cool with fans and draw drapes
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Use major appliances in morning or late evening

