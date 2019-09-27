Cal looks to extend 10-0 record vs. No. 1 Stanford

BERKELEY (KRON) — California volleyball will put its 10-0 record to the ultimate test on Thursday as the Bears host No. 1 Stanford.
The momentum will fill Haas Pavilion tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Cal hasn’t started with 10 consecutive wins since 2011, when they were 13-0.
And their opponent isn’t going to make it an easy one.
Defending national champs and No. 1 ranked Stanford currently stands with a 6-2 record.
But the No. 21 Bears are playing for plenty tonight.
Cal is one of just two undefeated teams in the nation.
Furthermore, the school is one of two in the country with undefeated football and volleyball programs.
Both teams have a lot at stake — but only one Bay Area team will walk out a winner.
The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
