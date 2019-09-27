Cal looks to extend 10-0 record vs. No. 1 Stanford

BERKELEY (KRON) — California volleyball will put its 10-0 record to the ultimate test on Thursday as the Bears host No. 1 Stanford.

The momentum will fill Haas Pavilion tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Cal hasn’t started with 10 consecutive wins since 2011, when they were 13-0.

And their opponent isn’t going to make it an easy one.

Defending national champs and No. 1 ranked Stanford currently stands with a 6-2 record.

But the No. 21 Bears are playing for plenty tonight.

Cal is one of just two undefeated teams in the nation.

🗣️ Cal is 1 of 2 schools in the country with undefeated football and volleyball programs.#GoBears | #Earned pic.twitter.com/aZCO9GtH0W — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) September 25, 2019

Furthermore, the school is one of two in the country with undefeated football and volleyball programs.

Both teams have a lot at stake — but only one Bay Area team will walk out a winner.

The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.