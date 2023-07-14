(KRON) — The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be conducting safety inspections on employees who work outside in the heat.

“Our team is out in full force, conducting targeted high heat inspections with a focus on construction, agriculture, landscaping, and warehouse industries to ensure employers are complying with the law,” said Cal/OSHA Chief Jeff Killip.

Employees who work outdoors and feel that their employers are not complying with workplace safety can contact Cal/OSHA at 833-579-0927.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for most parts of the Bay Area this weekend, according to KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow.

Tips for working in the heat: