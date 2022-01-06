Cal State East Bay goes virtual to begin spring semester

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Cal State East Bay will begin classes virtually for at least the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester, the university said in a press release.

That includes classes and labs, which will be fully remote from the start of the semester on Jan. 18 until Jan. 28.

The switch to online learning only applies to classes.

Buildings in the Hayward, Concord, and Oakland campuses will still be open starting Jan. 18 for student services, according to the release.

The university plans to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 31.

“We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” Cal State East Bay President Cathy Sandeen said in a statement. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing, and following public health guidance. To date, we have not had any community transmission and this latest decision will help us maintain a high level of safety.”

Last month, all California State University campuses required students and employees to get their boosters by Feb. 28, or six months after a person got their final dose of the original vaccination — whichever is later.