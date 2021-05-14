How Cal State East Bay is celebrating its graduates – pandemic style

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Cal State East Bay’s “car-mencement” is a creative way to give students a real graduation – pandemic style.

Everyone stays in their cars with masks on – but once they drive up to the front of the East Bay sign – only the graduate can get out. Then they can actually get out of the car and walk up to be handed their diploma.

Guests have to stay in the car.

So it’s pretty close to the real deal!

Cal State East Bay has seen a nearly 10% increase in graduates this year and this was with the major change of remote learning.

Today and this weekend they are celebrating the class of 2020 and 2021.

There will be about 2,500 graduates participating in the car-mencement.

Almost 100 cars are going to be driving through the event every hour from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today and Saturday.

Congrats to all the graduates!