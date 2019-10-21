Cal students displaced after drunk driver rams fire hydrant, floods dorms

BERKELEY (KRON) — A UC Berkeley student captures water spewing from a fire hydrant damaged by a suspected drunk driver.

The Saturday evening crash flooded the ground level dorm rooms of the Foothill building along Hearst Avenue.

Students were forced to get out quickly.

“After the PG&E incident, the earthquake and everything else that’s been going on just kind of felt like OK here we go again,” Brennen Sharp-Polos said.

Sharp-Polos is a senior at Cal and shot the video of the crash after running out of his dorm room.

He was studying for mid-term exams and working on other school projects when the water started rushing in.

“There was just like flooding water,” Sharp-Polos said. “Just raging waters surrounding everyone kind of like corralling everyone in like cattle.”

Sharp-Polos was able to get out with most of his things but others were not so lucky.

Bags were seen piled up outside of the building Sunday afternoon.

The ground floor of nearby Stern Hall was also filled with water.

The accident happened around 5:30 Saturday night, but the water flowed for hours until it was shut off.

Sharp-Polos said affected students have been moved into temporary housing while the Foothill and Stern dorm rooms are being restored.

In the meantime, he’s going to focus on his studies as he deals with the stress of getting into law school.

“I can’t say that any timing would have been good timing for something like this,” Sharp-Polos said. “But this is quite definitely the worst timing possible for me.”