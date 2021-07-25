CalABLE account provides financial planning for people with disabilities

July is Disability Pride Month and one source of pride for many people is their job. But for those who are disabled, securing employment and receiving benefits truly fit for them can be hard to come by.

Not because those who are disabled can’t do the job, but because there’s a lack of accommodations and benefits provided.

One thing employers can do to close that gap, is to offer something called ABLE accounts. They’ve been around for about six and a half years and in California are called “CalABLE”.

Patricia Roberts works to educate employers about the value of contributing to these benefits for their disabled workers.

More information on the National ABLE Resource Center.

More information on CalABLE.