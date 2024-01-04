(KRON) — Calavera, an upscale Mexican restaurant and bar located on Broadway in Oakland, is set to close this week. In a social media post, the restaurant said it would serve its last meal on Saturday Jan. 6.

In the post announcing its closure, the restaurant cited a decline in foot traffic and decreased sales as among the factors for its shutting down, as well as the current business climate in Oakland.

“As you all know, the state of Oakland hasn’t been kind to small businesses,” the restaurant posted, “with less foot traffic and severely decreased sales, we cannot continue on.”

Opened in August of 2015, Calavera was a project from prolific Oakland restaurateur Chris Pastena, whose other projects included Chop Bar, Lungomare and Tribune Tavern. The restaurant was known for an extensive mezcal selection and for taking a deep dive into Oaxacan-style cuisine.