Caldecott Tunnel bore closures to begin Tuesday night

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Caltrans will be closing the four bores of the Caldecott Tunnel for maintenance work over a seven-day period beginning Tuesday night.

The tunnels connect Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

The closure is set to begin Tuesday, lasting through Dec. 10.

Caltrans will be conducting annual fire extinguisher inspections in the tunnels during the closure.

Bore no. 1 in the eastbound direction of Highway 24 will close at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Bore no. 2 in the eastbound direction will close Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Bore no. 3 in the westbound direction will close Thursday at 9:30 p.m., and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Bore no. 4 will close Dec. 10 at 9:30 p.m. and will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Caltrans is now warning drivers to expect delays during the tunnel closure and to allow additional time for their commute through the tunnel.

