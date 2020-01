SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you plan on using the Caldecott Tunnel Tuesday night!

CalTrans says workers will close a bore on eastbound Highway 24 the next two nights, which will cause some delays.

The affected bore is on the right side as drivers head from Oakland toward Orinda.

It will be closed from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

