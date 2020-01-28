Caldecott Tunnel scheduled to close for lighting maintenance

OAKLAND (KRON) – Heads up East Bay commuters!

Eastbound Bore #1 of the Caldecott Tunnel will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Thursday, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans crews will be working on tunnel lighting.

The closure will last from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

EB SR-24 (Bore #1): Full Closure begins Tuesday, January 28, from 10:00 PM until 4:30 AM Wednesday, January 29.

EB SR-24 (Bore #1): Full Closure continues Wednesday, January 29, from 10:00 PM until 4:30 AM Thursday, January 30.

Caltrans says the closures will be rescheduled if it is raining.

