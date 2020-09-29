California Academy of Sciences reopens in October

African penguins take heart shaped valentines from aquarium biologist Holly Rosenblum at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Penguins naturally build nests in the wild with material similar to the valentines, which encourages breeding behavior and helps the penguin couples to bond. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Academy of Sciences is welcoming visitors once again in October.

Members and donors will get an early entry date on October 13, while the general public will be invited back inside ten days later, on the 23rd.

Claude got a scrubdown. The penguins are in black tie. And T. rex is all smiles. Why? It can only mean one thing: We’re ready to reopen! calacademy.org

The Academy, which has been closed since March 13, is now requiring reservations with timed-entry, to keep in compliance with safety guidelines for COVID-19. Building capacity is limited to 25%.

Once you’ve snagged a reservation, the Academy is requiring all guests above the age of three to have a mask on at all times. Eating or drinking will be limited to the Academy’s outdoor spaces.

The Academy is also following the physical distancing recommendation posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — keeping 6 ft away from other visitors. New floor decals and other signage will help with that.

