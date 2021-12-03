California AG, Bay Area authorities to address organized retail crime case

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in the Bay Area on Friday to give an update on a major organized retail theft case.

He will be joined by the San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office and the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office as well.

The whole region has seen an alarming number of retail theft, particularly in the last few weeks.

One of the major cases happened in Walnut Creek, when 80 people raided a Nordstrom.

Most recently, a San Jose jewelry store was the target of smash-and-grab burglars.

The press conference is set to happen at 1 p.m.