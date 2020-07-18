California attorney general to conduct investigation into destruction of evidence in Sean Monterrosa case

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will be stepping in to conduct a full investigation into the destruction of evidence in the Vallejo police shooting of Sean Monterrosa.

The City of Vallejo announced Wednesday it is seeking a criminal investigation into its police department for destruction of evidence in the case. The windshield of the Vallejo police car involved in the shooting death of Monterrosa was destroyed, officials say.

The car was then placed back into service without prior consultation with the Police Chief or City Attorney’s Office.

“I am deeply disappointed with the turn of events that led to the windshield not being preserved,” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said. “It is a priority for our department to conduct a thorough investigation and provide the transparency that our community expects and deserves. It is our hope that the State Attorney General’s Officer can provide clarity in this investigation.”

The OIR group, which provides independent police oversight, will also conduct a separate administrative investigation into what happened.

Chief Williams has placed two employees on leave while the investigation is pending.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the alleged tampering of evidence “deeply disturbing” and publicly joined Vallejo city officials in calling for a FBI investigation into the police killing of the 22-year-old.

“The police killing of Sean Monterrosa was a horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community,” Pelosi wrote in a statement sent out Friday. “Recent reports that key evidence in the investigation was destroyed are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgency and necessity of an outside, independent federal investigation.”

