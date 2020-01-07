California bill proposes to ban sales of all flavored tobacco products

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new statewide bill proposes to ban sales of any and all flavored tobacco products in stores.

This bill goes a step further than President Donald Trump’s partial ban by prohibiting products not covered by the federal ban, including menthol-flavored cartridges and refillable, tank-based vaping systems.

It could also include flavors for traditional cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, and hookah.

The bill also bans people from buying these products online unless it’s coming from a different state.

But if you live in a city like San Francisco, you can not get it mailed to your city address because of the new city ban.

Fifty-four other California cities and counties have also set restrictions on sales of flavored tobacco products.

Now over 30 California lawmakers are in support of the new bill, joining state Senator Jerry Hill, who tried to prohibit these sales last year.

This comes after federal researchers found out 3.6 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2018 – which is more than twice the amount of youth usage in 2017.

Then in 2019, use of e-cigarettes by middle and high school students exceeded 5 million.

If this bill passes, California would be the second state to approve a full ban.

The first state was Massachusetts, with that ban going into effect this June.

We have yet to hear back from Juul in response to this bill.

