SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Showing your vaccination card or a negative COVID test is now a thing of the past, as the state is dropping its vaccine requirement for mega events.

Mega events are defined as events with a thousand people or more.

Instead of mandates, California is ‘strongly recommending” vaccination verification or proof of negative COVID tests for attendees.

However, it’s up to the county leaders to decide whether they want to align with the state guidance or keep the mandate.

Counties like San Francisco, Santa Clara, and Marin tell us they align with the state guidance.

The change in requirements comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to go down.

The average case count across on Wednesday was about 1,900.

A month ago, the average case count was about 8,000.

Places like the Chase Center are still requiring unvaccinated people to wear a mask.