Sunset view of residential and industrial areas in East San Francisco Bay Area; green hills visible in the foreground; Hayward, California (File: Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – For years, America’s population has become increasingly diverse, both racially and ethnically, but that diversity isn’t spread evenly across the nation.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey, a study from Filterbuy breaks down the nation’s most diverse cities, taking into account ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and the diversity of the residents’ birthplaces. A composite index score was assigned based on those three factors.

California took 13 of the top 25 most diverse cities, with other Western states such as Colorado and Arizona also well represented.

See the top 25 below, and the full list here:

Rank City 1 Hayward, CA

2 Pearland, TX

3 Vallejo, CA

4 Santa Clara, CA

5 Sugar Land, TX

6 Renton, WA

7 Frisco, TX

8 Spring Valley, NV

9 Fremont, CA

10 Daly City, CA

11 Kent, WA

12 Elk Grove, CA

11 West Covina, CA

13 Allen, TX

14 Enterprise, NV

15 Lewisville, TX

16 Pembroke Pines, FL

17 Torrance, CA

18 Port St. Lucie, FL

19 Sunnyvale, CA

20 Fairfield, CA

21 Temecula, CA

22 Murrieta, CA

23 Cary, NC

24 Bellevue, WA

25 Norwalk, CA



The study’s author noted that arriving at a single definition or interpretation of population diversity makes such a study complicated. A high-level Census statistic that is telling of the nation’s increasing diversity, according to the study, is the population of non-Hispanic whites.

The Census Bureau found that minority communities drove U.S. population growth over the last ten years, with non-Hispanic whites dropping in number for the first time on record.

An aerial drone view of the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park on February 24, 2021 in Vallejo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“The U.S. population is much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past,” Nicholas Jones, a Census Bureau official, told the Associated Press.

Some demographers cautioned, however, that the white population was not shrinking as much as shifting to multiracial identities.

The number of people who identified as belonging to two or more races more than tripled from 9 million people in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020. They now account for 10% of the U.S. population.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.