California College of the Arts strike ends without contract

Staff of California College of the Arts strike outside of the San Francisco campus February 8, 2022. (Photo credit: Jennie Smith-Camejo, SEIU 1021)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The unionized staff of the California College of the Arts have finished their four-day strike without a resolution with the school’s administration.

A final rally and picket was held Friday afternoon at the school’s San Francisco campus on 8th Street. The school also has a campus in Oakland.

Jennie Smith-Camejo, a spokeswoman with the Service Employees International Union Local 1020, said that the first contract between the 120 striking staff and the administration has not been finalized. In 2019, 74% of the CCA staff voted to join the union, which is also accusing the college of unfair labor practices.

“We were hoping the strike would bring them back to the table,” she said.

Smith-Camejo said that the strike was never intended to be indefinite.

“We’re trying to get a first contract,” she said.

The unionized staff voted 97% to authorize a strike in December.

At least 15 local elected officials, including nine members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, expressed support for the strike.

One of those is Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, D-Alameda.

“I stand in solidarity with the staff at CCA, who authorized a strike in an effort to secure living wages and job security, especially with CCA’s intended plans to close its Oakland campus, raising questions of access for its students commuting from the East Bay,” Bonta stated. “As a longtime advocate for students and a former school board member, I know that the path to better student outcomes includes a high quality and experienced workforce.”

CCA did not respond to a request for comment for this report.