California Democratic Party Convention kicks off in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The California Democratic Convention kicks off in San Francisco on Friday.

Several presidential candidates will be present.

The convention will take place at the Moscone Center.

The biggest speakers are scheduled to take the stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Speakers on Saturday include presidential candidates Kamala Harris, Beto O'Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Eric Swalwell.

Senator Bernie Sanders will be among the presidential candidates speaking on Sunday.

Governor Gavin Newsom will also be at the convention this weekend.

