SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he has been investigating Facebook’s privacy practices since 2018.
He’s asking a court to force Facebook to answer its subpoenas.
He says Facebook has failed to respond adequately to subpoenas.
The investigation is into Facebook’s practices related to privacy, disclosures and third-party access to user data.
Officials say the probe began as a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal but has expanded.
California hadn’t joined a separate probe involving attorneys general from New York and other states. The New York probe is looking into Facebook’s dominance and any resulting anticompetitive conduct.
Latest News Headlines:
- Security alert at Amsterdam airport over situation on plane
- California discloses probe on Facebook privacy practices
- Woman pulls parasitic worms out of eye after trail run in California
- Following Orinda shooting, Airbnb says it intends to verify all listings
- Senate passes PACT Act to make animal cruelty a felony