California DMV staying open amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The DMV will stay open, but the department is urging people to avoid going to their offices for 60 days unless absolutely necessary.

Most renewals can be done online or through the mail.

But some of the reasons you would need to go in person include smog issues and recent transfers.

The DMV is also asking law enforcement to use discretion when enforcing expired registrations and licenses.

So far it’s unclear if or how local law enforcement plans to comply with the DMV’s request.

