California DMV to close all offices for Real ID training

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s Department of Motor Vehicles says it will close all offices for a half-day next month to train workers on the federal Real ID program.
The Sacramento Bee says all DMV offices will be closed on July 24 until 1 p.m.
Americans must have updated Real ID identification cards by October 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.
California has struggled to implement the program since its launch last year. The Bee says the DMV provided at least one incorrect ID card to a Californian with temporary immigration status.
The DMV also has asked about 3.5 million Californians who applied for Real ID cards to submit a second proof of address because the initial system didn’t meet federal guidelines.
