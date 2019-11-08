California Dreamers make plea to save DACA ahead of Supreme Court hearing

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Next week the U.S. Supreme Court will begin deciding whether to end DACA, the program that protects hundreds of thousands of young, undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Emotional California DACA recipients are making a public plea ahead of next week’s Supreme Court hearing.

“If this was rescinded by the Supreme Court, I can tell you many families will be shattered, the economy will be affected negatively,” said DACA recipient Nancy Pacheco.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra stood alongside dreamers Thursday.

California is one of seven states that sued the federal government after the Trump Administration tried to terminate the program.

“The action taken by the administration was arbitrary and capricious in the way it was handled, we believe it was a violation of the administrator’s procedure act, and we’ve also argued this would violate constitutional protections of the individuals impacted,” Becerra said.

DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protects 700,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, or with families that overstayed visas.

The Trump Administration aims to end the Obama-era policy as it tries to tackle immigration issues. the administration has claimed the previous president didn’t have the grounds to enact daca in the first place.

Recipients say they’re confident heading into next week’s hearing.

“We will win, and love will prevail,” said Dulce Garcia, a DACA recipient.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on this next Tuesday and the attorney general says he will be there.

