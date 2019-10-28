California emergency responders headed to 5 Bay Area counties ahead of ‘critical fire weather’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s Office of Emergency Services has fire and rescue staff stationed in several parts of the state, including five Bay Area counties, ahead of what the agency is calling ‘critical fire weather.’

Cal OES will have engines, dispatchers and watertenders in Sonoma, Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz and Solano counties to enhance local emergency resources, the agency said Monday.

The agency will also have staff staged in areas in Southern California and other parts of Northern California.

UPDATED (10/28): Cal OES Fire and Rescue Pre-Position Resources in Anticipation of Critical Fire Weather https://t.co/YUr8I6ynPD — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 28, 2019

Strong winds are expected in the Bay Area Tuesday around noon, according to the National Weather Service.

This comes as the region is under a red flag warning beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Bay Area saw significant wind gusts, which brought tree limbs down onto city streets and cars.

The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County also grew in size, reaching 66,231 acres with 5 percent containment.

The Cal OES resources in place come in anticipation of the fire weather, the agency said.

CAL FIRE has a total of 4,150 personnel assigned to battle the blaze in Sonoma County.