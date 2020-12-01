California faces possible COVID-19 hospital crisis, lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A staggering rise in coronavirus cases could overwhelm California’s health system within weeks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning that “drastic” action such as a widespread stay-at-home order may be needed to combat the threat. Newsom on Monday said “red flags are flying.”
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have increased nearly 90% and officials say they could triple by Christmas, overwhelming intensive care units.
Public health officials say people who ignored safety measures to gather for Thanksgiving could lead to a massive surge in cases by Christmas.
WATCH: Los Angeles County is already under a stay-at-home order. Here’s how it’s been going
Authorities say about 12% of those who are infected could wind up in the hospital.
