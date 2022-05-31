SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – The Santa Cruz Mountains and all those who live here dodged a major bullet as a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in a remote area that required CalFire to respond with bulldozers and a helicopter.

The Fern Fire ended up only burning about one a half acres and is contained, but — as we all know — it could have exploded in size and damage.

Peak fire season in Northern California starts tomorrow and continues through July. Hundreds of fires have broken out throughout the state this year, but fortunately in Northern California there hasn’t been a major wildfire yet.