California gas prices hit record high: How much you’re paying

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is paying the highest gas prices in the country, a record-breaking average high of $4.68.

Even worse, the Bay Area makes up some of this highest prices within the state.

Here are the average prices in different parts of the Bay Area, as of Monday:

  • San Francisco County: $4.89
  • Marin County: $4.88
  • San Mateo County: $4.85
  • Sonoma and Napa Counties: $4.86

The East and South Bays are slightly lower, but still among the highest in the state:

  • Alameda County: $4.79
  • Contra Costa County: $4.76
  • Santa Clara County: $4.78

On average, drivers are paying $1.50 more per gallon compared to the same time last year. Oil production is down 14%, which puts a squeeze on demand – especially with Thanksgiving coming up.  

That means these prices will probably seem reasonable a week from now as Americans hit the road for the holiday and gas costs increases further.

