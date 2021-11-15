California gas prices hit record high: How much you’re paying

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is paying the highest gas prices in the country, a record-breaking average high of $4.68.
Even worse, the Bay Area makes up some of this highest prices within the state.
Here are the average prices in different parts of the Bay Area, as of Monday:
- San Francisco County: $4.89
- Marin County: $4.88
- San Mateo County: $4.85
- Sonoma and Napa Counties: $4.86
The East and South Bays are slightly lower, but still among the highest in the state:
- Alameda County: $4.79
- Contra Costa County: $4.76
- Santa Clara County: $4.78
On average, drivers are paying $1.50 more per gallon compared to the same time last year. Oil production is down 14%, which puts a squeeze on demand – especially with Thanksgiving coming up.
That means these prices will probably seem reasonable a week from now as Americans hit the road for the holiday and gas costs increases further.