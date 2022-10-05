SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – We are inching closer each day to matching the record-high gas prices California set earlier this year.

The average price this morning in California is $6.41, which is just two cents off from June’s record-shattering number.

Many places in the Bay Area are already well above that. There’s been a 35 cent increase in the past week, and about a dollar increase in the past month.

The governor is pushing oil companies to switch to the winter blend now, which is about 15-20 cents cheaper per gallon, instead of waiting till Oct. 31 when they usually make the switch from the summer to the winter blend.

Republicans don’t like that idea, urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax of 53 cents a gallon.