California hits over 20,000 new cases in a single day, lockdown looming

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s coronavirus numbers are getting worrisome — so much so that L.A. County went under a lockdown, initiated by local leaders.

The latest data on the state’s tracker shows California had 20,759 new coronavirus cases reported in one day (1.7% increase from prior day total), plus 113 new COVID-19 related deaths. A record 8,500 people are in the hospital.

2,121 of those COVID-19 patients are in Intensive Care Units statewide. There are now just 1,810 ICU beds available, making it more difficult for people to get medical care whether it’s for coronavirus or other health issues.

51 of the state’s 58 counties remain in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive. Marin County is the only Bay Area county in the red tier, but even that could change for the worse by next week if the cases don’t get under control, the county health officer revealed first on KRONon.

In San Francisco, 15,792 cases have been reported in total, with 160 total deaths since tracking the data first began.

At this time, Santa Clara County has decided to add further restrictions beyond what’s required of purple tier counties.

This includes a travel directive which requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming in from over 150 miles away, plus increased capacity limits for retail (10%) and grocery stores (25%).

What’s happening in Santa Clara County and down south in L.A. County could be an indication of what is to come for the rest of the state.

Governor Gavin Newsom had said he wouldn’t rule out another Stay-At-Home Order, and said state leaders will make a decision on this in the coming days.

California state leaders project statewide ICU beds could be overfilled to 112% by early January.

However, vaccination efforts are making headway. Britain has already approved a tested COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and will start giving doses this month.

Santa Clara County on Wednesday said it had submitted its vaccine distribution plan to the state, which prioritizes giving first doses to health care workers.