SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s inflation relief checks are just days away from hitting bank accounts, according to the state’s franchise tax board.

When will inflation relief checks be sent?

Direct deposit payments are expected to be issued to bank accounts that received the Golden State Stimulus payments from Oct. 7-25, and from Oct. 28-Nov. 14, but the state says it expects 9 in 10 to be issued by month’s end and 19 in 20 by the end of the year.

How will you get your inflation relief check?

Some people will be receiving debit cards, which should go out Oct. 25-Dec. 10, with a deadline of Jan. 15, 2023.

Who is eligible for California inflation relief checks?

Californians are eligible if they meet the following criteria:

Filed a 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021

Meet the adjusted gross income limits, which guarantee some form of payment for everyone making under $500,001 per year (single people without dependents who made $150,000 or less should expect $350)

Was not eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year

Was a California resident for six months or more of the 2020 tax year

Is a California resident on the date the payment was issued.

KRON ON is streaming live

A refund estimation calculator is available on the franchise tax board’s website. Follow the link here.