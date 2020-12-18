California isn’t getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as promised

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is not getting as many doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as the federal government had originally promised.

The Office of Governor Gavin Newsom told KRON that the state is now expecting to get 233,000 total doses — about 160,000 fewer doses than the projected 393,000 doses first allocated for California. It’s unclear why the number fell.

But this means fewer health care workers who are taking care of the COVID-19 patients will be able to get some protection from the virus — adding to dwindling ICU capacity problems.

Although counties have prepared for surge capacity with extra beds, health officials have spoken about concerns for staffing shortages during the pandemic.

State leaders are looking to ICU capacity as a benchmark for more or less restrictions. California’s regional stay-at-home order says it must be enforced in regions that fall to 15% ICU capacity available.

The order is meant to remain for a minimum of three weeks, but could last as long as it takes to bring the capacity back up.

As of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, California is reporting the following ICU availability. Only one region is safe from further restrictions at this time:

Bay Area: 12.8%

Northern California: 21%

Greater Sacramento: 14.5%

San Joaquin Valley: 0%

Southern California: 0%

On Friday, Newsom announced alarmingly accurate COVID models that project an average of 400 people dying each day within the next four weeks, if California does not control the spread fast.

California recorded a new high of 379 deaths in one day on Thursday, with more than 1,000 deaths in the past five days.