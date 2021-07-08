California lawmakers work on bills to reimagine policing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – California lawmakers are continuing their efforts to reimagine policing in the 21st century here in the Golden State.

Right now, the legislature is taking up a number of bills that could bring a significant shift in policies.

This comes in the wake of a number of high-profile police killings across the country and here at home — But will the changes be enough?

Their names are known to millions, not for how they lived, but instead how they died — Killed at the hands of police. In this age of technology, their final moments are all caught on camera.

Each time a new name is added to the list.

“My mind goes to how our society, the people in our society, still have the mentality that Black, brown lives do not matter,” Rev. Wanda Johnson said.

A painful part of Reverend Wanda Johnson’s past comes back to life.

Her son, Oscar was killed by BART officer Johannes Mehserle on New Year’s Day 2009 at the Fruitvale BART station.

Mehserle, who claimed he was reaching for a taser when he killed Oscar, was convicted by a jury in 2010.

Despite hundreds of police shootings since Oscar’s, many of them caught on camera, Mehserle remains the last Bay Area officer convicted.

“There’s already a problem with policing. It has nothing to do with training, it has everything to do with the culture of policing,” Cephus Johnson said.

Grant’s uncle, Cephus Johnson, also known as “Uncle Bobby X,” says cell phone and body cam video may give people

A first-hand look behind the badge but hasn’t provided the justice many families seek, including his.

“The whole system of the criminal system is we from impacted families and many in the community is corrupt,” Cephus said.

It’s why he says the conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin matters for the murder of George Floyd, but the change needed, he says doesn’t stop with just police.

“It’s the police union. It’s the district attorney, even the judges,” Cephus said. “We have a system that fails at all levels.”

The Johnson’s have been front and center on police reform laws.

Slowly changes are being made to hold California’s law enforcement accountable.

Right now, lawmakers are considering two bills that could change the landscape.

SB 16 – Would require the release of police records.

SB 299 – Would require compensation for victims, involved in use of force incidents.

This year, Governor Newsom signed AB-392 into law — That bill requires additional use of force training for officers.

This week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently announced that his office will investigate police shootings of unarmed suspects.

In the last year, two Bay Area officers have been charged for their actions in deadly shootings.

Shaun Rundle with the California Police Officers Association says its members support reforms when they’re needed and don’t jeopardize their safety, or the public.

He says California law enforcement is suffering from reform fatigue and it’s taking its toll.

The Johnson’s say the wheels of justice often take time.

“Think about this in 2009. It’s been 12 years, we knew then that all jurors were pro-police. But each year that has passed parts of the jury start to be skeptical of police actions because of the video,” Cephus said.

They believe the wheels are starting to move with a new generation of “Grant’s” now carrying the torch.