California, local authorities crack down on price gouging at-home COVID tests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are on the lookout for people who are taking advantage of the need for COVID-19 tests by selling them at high prices.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said her office will investigate any cases of price gouging in the sale of at-home COVID-19 tests.

There has been an increased demand in COVID-19 testing as people return to schools and workplaces after the winter holidays, all while the omicron variant appears to be spreading rapidly.

California Gov. Newsom recently signed an executive order that prohibits anyone who sold at-home testing kits as of Dec. 1, 2021 from increasing the price of the kit by more than 10 percent.

In addition, any sellers who have not previously sold at-home COVID-19 test kits may not sell them for a price that is greater than 50 percent of what they paid for the kit themselves, according to the DA.

“The law prevents businesses or individuals from profiteering when we are in a state of emergency. All residents of Alameda County must continue to have access to COVID-19 at-home test kits, especially with the heightened transmissibility of the Omicron variant,” O’ Malley said in a press release.

According to O’Malley, the price gouging of COVID tests is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both.

Victims or anyone with information on price gouging is encouraged to file a complaint with the District Attorney’s Office by emailing pricegouging@acgov.org or by calling (510) 383-8600.