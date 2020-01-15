California looking to buy Livermore ranch, turn it into state park

LIVERMORE (KRON) — About an hour outside San Francisco an 80 square mile ranch is on the market for the first time in decades.

Cattle still roam the property and it’s also home to elk, deer and hundreds of species of migrating birds.

And now the State of California wants to acquire the property — known as the N3 Ranch — to create one of the largest state parks in decades.

“This really is a once in a generation opportunity. This N3 ranch was first cobbled together in the 30s,” said Livermore Mayor John Marchand. “It’s never been on the market. It’s larger than San Francisco. It’s twice the size of the Mount Diablo park area. Its over 50,000 acres.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned just days ago that he wants legislative leaders to dedicate $20 million from a one time surplus to help purchase new public parkland — but he didn’t say where the new park would be.

Bay Area lawmakers have been urging Newsom to acquire and preserve this land in Livermore for several days now and the mayor says he’s all for the idea.

“It’s all part of the quality of life here in Livermore,” the mayor said. “As mayor I’m responsible for quality of life here and to be able to have such a remarkable park added to this region is very exciting.”

The Livermore mayor says the idea of this land becoming a state park has been talked about for months now but when or if it will actually happen is still anybody’s guess.

