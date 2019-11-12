California may get reimbursed for resources used during PG&E power shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — While PG&E is expected to credit customers affected by one of last month’s blackouts, the state may also be getting reimbursed for all the time and resources it spent on the ordeal.

California may be getting some pay back for the many resources it pulled together when PG&E cut power to millions of people last month.

“Our piece was managing the consequences of that, we were holding them accountable for that, as well as, where they could not meet the need and it was a lot. We were stepping in with state assets and state resources,” said Mark Ghilarducci, the director of California’s Office of Emergency Services.

Aside from activating the emergency operations center and taking an all hands on deck approach to the blackouts, Ghilarducci noted for the first time ever, the state provided aircraft assets from the highway patrol and national guard to help PG&E assess its equipment to quickly restore power.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency typically reimburses the state for emergency operations costs when a disaster hits, but because the blackouts weren’t considered one, taxpayers could be left wondering who is covering those costs?

“There is some reimbursement that’s been taking place by the utilities to address some of the needs that we’ve provided them,” Ghilarducci.

Ghilarducci didn’t get specific, saying he doesn’t worry about the money so much as he does to responding to public safety.

PG&E recently reported it took a substantial hit in the last financial quarter.

The utility is bracing itself for possibly incurring up to $6.3 billion in costs this year related to recent events.

Ninety million of that is expected to go to customers affected by the Oct. 9 black out.

How much could go to the state is still to be seen.

PG&E did not respond to requests for details and comment Monday.

