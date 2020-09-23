California officials say nail salons can reopen indoors statewide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Nail salons across the state of California can now reopen indoors.

According to the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, it doesn’t matter which tier a county is in, salons can open back up inside with modifications.

Blossom Nail Spa Owner, Linda Do explains that the opening is long overdue.

“We did about three-four weeks of outdoor nails. It was very tough dealing with the heat, the fires, the weather, the smoke, we’ve been through it all. It’s just devastating what we have had to go through just to be able to go to work.”

But now — nail salons across the state are able to reopen.

Lisa Kerr, Nails Naturally Spa, Lisa Kerr in Clayton explains, “It has been a very long wait, but I believe in the process I am not going to go against what the county says. I’m a true believer that everything happens for a reason and maybe that reason was for me to be closed, but now that we are ready to open I am ready to work.”

But individual counties may maintain more restrictive public health measures than the state, so KRON4 checked with local Bay Area counties to find out where they stand with opening nail salons.

San Francisco has allowed nail salons to operate indoors since Sept. 14.

Marin County gave nail salons the green light to reopen indoors last Tuesday.

Santa Clara County says their nail salons reopened indoors two weeks ago.

Contra Costa and San Mateo counties are following state guidelines and are now allowing nail salons to reopen indoors.

But Alameda County is waiting another two weeks before deciding if they will allow nail salons to reopen indoors.

Fred Jones, legal counsel and advocate for the professional beauty federation of California said, “It’s a good day but, it’s not a complete victory.”

Jones represents the professional beauty federation of california and says of the 53,000 salons across the state — they predict 20-percent of them will not reopen.

Jones adds, “It’s been economically devastating to our industry.”

While hair salons and nail salons are able to reopen indoors across the state, skin care businesses are still waiting for the green light.

