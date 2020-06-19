California police chiefs address reforming America’s police departments

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, the association that represents all 332 municipal police chiefs in the state of California released their platform to address reforming America’s police departments.

An outspoken police critic tells KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun why she thinks the chiefs’ platform stands out as the most progressive.

“Our platform begins with stating CPCA condemns all excessive force and racial bias policing period,” Chief Eric Nunez said.

The California Police Chiefs Association is now weighing in on the nationwide call to reform police departments.

On Thursday, the CPCA released “California Leading the Way”, a platform of recommendations including a nationwide use-of-force policy modeled after California law and increasing transparency, supporting the public disclosure of police personnel files related to officer misconduct.

“A major piece of the platform centers around accountability and discipline,” Nunez said.

The president of the California Police Chiefs Association Eric Nunez talked about how far the “California Leading the Way” platform goes in dealing with so-called “bad apples” in police departments.

“A major step forward for California, we are calling for the decertification of officers by an independent and impartial authority outside of the deploying agency,” Nunez said. “We are also calling for more independent investigations by our attorney general into deadly force incidents and better tracking of officers who resign in lieu of termination who have multiple sustained complaints.”

“Well I have to say that out of all the platforms that have been put forth by law enforcement agencies, this to me feels the most progressive,” Cat Brooks said.

That is saying a lot from Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project. Brooks is a long time advocate against police misconduct and was among the first to call for defunding the Oakland Police Department following OPD’s widely publicized sexual misconduct scandal involving an under-aged girl.

So why does she think the CPCA’s platform is progressive?

“The fact that they’re talking about decertification which is legislation that organizers and activists across the state are working on, is pretty powerful,” Brooks said. “Definitely would want to know if local police chiefs are on board?”

So does KRON4.

In fact, we reached out to the chiefs of the Bay Area’s three major police departments — San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco. SF Police Chief William Scott says he is on board with the platform

“California leads the way in a lot of areas. I am wholeheartedly on board with this,” Scott said.

These are things that have to happen.”

