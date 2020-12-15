California releases COVID-19 guidelines on youth sports

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports.

This guidance applies to all organized youth sports, including school programs, privately-organized programs, and adult recreational sports.

This guidance does not apply to collegiate or professional sports. Sports are categorized by contact (least transmissible to most transmissible):

Low-contact sports

Individual or small group sports where contact within six feet of other participants can be avoided. Some of these sports have relatively low exertion rates that allow for consistent wearing of face coverings when within six feet of other people.

Moderate-contact sports

Team sports that can be played with only incidental or intermittent close contact between participants.

High-contact sports

Team sports with frequent or sustained close contact (and in many cases, face-to-face contact) between participants and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. Indoor sports are higher risk than outdoor sports due to reduced ventilation.

Below are youth and adult recreational sports permitted by each county (based on color):

Widespread Tier (Purple)

Outdoor low-contact sports

Archery

Badminton

Biking

Bocce

Corn hole

Cross country

Dance (no contact)

Disc golf

Golf

Ice and roller skating (no contact)

Lawn bowling

Martial arts (no contact)

Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi)

Pickleball (singles)

Rowing/crew (with 1 person)

Running

Shuffleboard

Skeet shooting

Skiing and snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Swimming and diving

Tennis

Track and field

Walking and hiking

Outdoor moderate-contact sports

Substantial Tier (Red)

Outdoor moderate-contact sports

Baseball

Cheerleading

Dodgeball

Field hockey

Gymnastics

Kickball

Lacrosse (girls/women)

Pickleball (doubles)

Softball

Outdoor high-contact sports

Moderate Tier (Orange)

Outdoor high-contact sports

Basketball

Football

Ice hockey

Lacrosse (boys/men)

Rugby

Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people)

Soccer

Volleyball

Water polo

Indoor low-contact sports

Badminton

Curling

Dance (no contact)

Gymnastics

Ice skating (individual)

Physical training

Pickleball (singles)

Swimming and diving

Tennis

Track and field

Volleyball

Indoor moderate-contact sports

Minimal Tier (Yellow)

Indoor moderate-contact sports

Cheerleading

Dance (intermittent contact)

Dodgeball

Kickball

Pickleball (doubles)

Racquetball

Squash

Indoor high-contact sports

Basketball

Boxing

Ice hockey

Ice skating (pairs)

Martial arts

Roller derby

Soccer

Water polo

Wrestling

