California reopening: San Francisco sees return of conventions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – These days the Moscone Center is a COVID-19 vaccination site but sooner than you think, the halls of San Francisco’s Convention Center will be filled with meeting attendees.

“The California Dental Association has booked Moscone starting September 9th for over 5,000 delegates and this will be the first convention held at Moscone since the pandemic so we are very excited about this and it’s a great step forward,” Joe D’Alessandro, president of San Francisco Travel Association, said.

This announcement follows similar ones from the American Society for Surgery of the Hand which will hold its convention at Moscone beginning September 30th, and news from Salesforce that Dreamforce will return online and in person at the Moscone Center September 21st.

“San Francisco is Salesforce’s hometown and we can’t imagine doing Dreamforce without being in SF and for us to be part of that strategic reopening of the city so we can bring people together again, we are all in on that,” Becca Krass, Salesforce senior director of event marketing, said.

While the return of out of towners for conventions and meetings may seem unrelated to those who live and work here, the fact is it’s just the opposite.

“It not only helps employ people and gives revenues to small businesses but generates an amazing amount of taxes. In 2019, visitors to San Francisco generated almost a billion dollars in local taxes,” D’Alessandro said.

In the first of California’s reopening, already three conferences are booked at Moscone. The hope is as we get further down the line, there will be more conferences booked.