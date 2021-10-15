California school walkout planned for Monday: Here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A school walkout across the state is planned for Monday, Oct. 18 for parents who are choosing to rally against vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
News of Monday’s walkout circulated on social media from Orange County to Redding.
This statewide protest is the latest move by parents and voters dissatisfied with both on-campus mask-wearing and vaccine mandates in California schools.
