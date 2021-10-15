California school walkout planned for Monday: Here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with 7th grade students at James Denman Middle School on October 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will become the first state in the nation to mandate students to have a COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend in person classes. The mandate will go into effect at all private and public schools in the state when the FDA approves the vaccinations for students age and grade level. It is expected that 7th to 12th graders will likely have to have the vaccine by January of 2022. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A school walkout across the state is planned for Monday, Oct. 18 for parents who are choosing to rally against vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.

News of Monday’s walkout circulated on social media from Orange County to Redding.

This statewide protest is the latest move by parents and voters dissatisfied with both on-campus mask-wearing and vaccine mandates in California schools.

